Knicks' Julius Randle Flagrant Foul in Hawks Game
Julius Randle got charged with a flagrant foul on Sunday against the Hawks.
Julius Randle and the New York Knicks have fallen down 3-1 in their series with the Atlanta Hawks.
Towards the end of the game on Sunday, some tempers were flaring up.
Randle got charged with a flagrant foul on Danilo Gallinari, and the video can be seen in a post below from Ballislife.
The Hawks won Game 4 on Sunday in Atlanta 113-96.
The Atlanta Hawks were 5-point favorites over the New York Knicks, according to FanDuel.
