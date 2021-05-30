Knicks' Julius Randle Flagrant Foul in Hawks Game

Julius Randle got charged with a flagrant foul on Sunday against the Hawks.

Julius Randle and the New York Knicks have fallen down 3-1 in their series with the Atlanta Hawks.

Towards the end of the game on Sunday, some tempers were flaring up.

Randle got charged with a flagrant foul on Danilo Gallinari, and the video can be seen in a post below from Ballislife.

The Hawks won Game 4 on Sunday in Atlanta 113-96.

The Atlanta Hawks were 5-point favorites over the New York Knicks, according to FanDuel.

