Knicks' Julius Randle Hits Dagger Over Clippers' Paul George

Julius Randle led the New York Knicks (38-30) to a 106-100 win over the Los Angeles Clippers (45-23) on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.

The Knicks now have a full game advantage over the Atlanta Hawks for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, and the Clippers lost some ground as they now only have a one-game lead over the Denver Nuggets for the third seed.

During the fourth quarter, with less than a minute left and with a score of 100-94, Randle hit the dagger that ultimately made it impossible for the Clippers to come back.

Randle finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds, and the shot can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report below.

