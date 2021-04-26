Kris Dunn Set to Make Hawks Debut Against Pistons

Kris Dunn will make his Atlanta Hawks debut on Monday night in Detroit against the Pistons, as the Hawks announce him as probable for the game.

Dunn has missed every game this season and has yet to suit up with his new teammates. He had been signed as a free agent this past off-season and had spent the last several years with the Bulls in Chicago.

The Tweet from the Hawks can be seen below.

"An updated @emoryhealthcare injury report for tonight's game: K. Dunn (right ankle surgery): Probable L. Williams (flu-like symptoms): Out D. Hunter: Out C. Reddish: Out T. Snell: Out T. Young: Out," The Hawks Twitter account Tweeted on Monday.