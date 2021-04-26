Kris Dunn Set to Make Hawks Debut Against Pistons
It appears Kris Dunn will make his season debut on Monday.
Kris Dunn will make his Atlanta Hawks debut on Monday night in Detroit against the Pistons, as the Hawks announce him as probable for the game.
Dunn has missed every game this season and has yet to suit up with his new teammates. He had been signed as a free agent this past off-season and had spent the last several years with the Bulls in Chicago.
The Tweet from the Hawks can be seen below.
"An updated @emoryhealthcare injury report for tonight's game: K. Dunn (right ankle surgery): Probable L. Williams (flu-like symptoms): Out D. Hunter: Out C. Reddish: Out T. Snell: Out T. Young: Out," The Hawks Twitter account Tweeted on Monday.
- SLICK LEONARD DIES: Bobby "Slick" Leonard was the Indiana Pacers and his attachment to the franchise as a coach and broadcaster last nearly five decades. CLICK HERE
- Myles Turner is OUT Indefnitley the Pacers announced Last Monday Evening: Myles Turner, the Pacers leader in blocks, who had missed six consecutive games before returning on Sunday against the Hawks playing 34 minutes, will once again be out. The team announced an injury to his toe that has him out for an indefinite period. CLICK HERE
- Pacers lost in Indiana last Monday night to Spurs 109-94: The Pacers returning from their three-game road trip and five days on the road came home to play the Spurs and looked out of gas in last Monday night's contest. CLICK HERE.
- The Lakers have been a mess without LeBron James in the lineup: Without James, the team has been lousy in those 19 games this season. If they want to get a good seed for the playoffs, they will need James to return healthy soon. CLICK HERE