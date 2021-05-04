Kristaps Porzingis Status in Mavericks Against Heat

Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out for the game between the Heat and Mavericks on Tuesday night.

Kristaps Porzingis is one of the best players in all of the NBA, but the injury bug always seems to find him. On the season, the big-man is averaging an outstanding 20.2 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

The problem is that he has only played in 40 of the Dallas Mavericks (36-28) games this season.

On Tuesday night against the reigning Eastern Conference Champion Miami Heat (35-30), Porzingis will miss yet another game and has been listed as out with a knee injury.

The Tweet from FantasyLabs NBA relaying his status can be seen in a post below.

On the season, the Mavericks are the sixth seed in the Western Conference, but a win against the Heat (who don't have Jimmy Butler) would propel them to pass the Lakers and become the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

One can only wonder how good the pairing of Luka Doncic and Porzingis can be if they are both healthy at the same time for the playoffs.

The Heat are 1.5 favorites, according to FanDuel.

