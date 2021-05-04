Kristaps Porzingis Status in Mavericks Against Heat
Kristaps Porzingis is one of the best players in all of the NBA, but the injury bug always seems to find him. On the season, the big-man is averaging an outstanding 20.2 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
The problem is that he has only played in 40 of the Dallas Mavericks (36-28) games this season.
On Tuesday night against the reigning Eastern Conference Champion Miami Heat (35-30), Porzingis will miss yet another game and has been listed as out with a knee injury.
The Tweet from FantasyLabs NBA relaying his status can be seen in a post below.
On the season, the Mavericks are the sixth seed in the Western Conference, but a win against the Heat (who don't have Jimmy Butler) would propel them to pass the Lakers and become the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
One can only wonder how good the pairing of Luka Doncic and Porzingis can be if they are both healthy at the same time for the playoffs.
The Heat are 1.5 favorites, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- CURRY DOING CURRY THINGS: Stephen Curry was up to his old tricks against Monday night, embarrassing a few New Orleans Pelicans players, most notably Eric Bledsoe. CLICK HERE
- WESTBROOK GOES WILD: Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook put up a crazy stat line against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, even crazy for him. CLICK HERE