Kyle Kuzma Gets Dunked on in Wizards Lakers Game
Daniel Gafford put up a huge dunk on Lakers star Kyle Kuzma.
The Washington Wizards are playing host to the Los Angeles Lakers without superstar LeBron James but do have Anthony Davis in the starting lineup.
The Wizards have won ten of their last 12 games, and the Lakers are coming off a win over the Orlando Magic.
During the first quarter of their game on ESPN on Wednesday night, Daniel Gafford of the Wizards dunked on Kyle Kuzma.
The video can be seen in a Tweet from the official Washington Wizards' Twitter account below.
