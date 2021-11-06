Pacers' Caris LeVert Speaks About Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving News: Former Brooklyn Nets Teammate Speaks About Irving Before Pacers-Knicks Game
Caris LeVert spent his entire career on the Brooklyn Nets before being traded to the Indiana Pacers last season.
For part of two of those seasons he played with seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving.
Irving has yet to play this season due to the vaccine mandate in New York City and the Nets not allowing him to be a part-time player for only road games (see tweet below from Shams Chariana of The Athletic).
Read More
When LeVert and the Pacers were in New York City to play the Knicks on Wednesday, he was asked about his former teammate.
An article on what he said at shootaround on Wednesday can be read here from Marc Berman of The New York Post, and Berman's tweet with the story can also be seen embedded below.
"I think it's unfortunate what's happened," LeVert said via Berman. "Everyone wants to see Kyrie play basketball, I think Kyrie wants to play basketball. I know Kyrie wants to play basketball. I think it's just unfortunate what's happened. Hopefully, everyone can come to a conclusion and come back to the court soon."
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.