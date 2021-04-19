NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Kyrie Irving Speaks on Kevin Durant Injury

Kyrie Irving spoke post-game about his friend and teammate going down with another injury.
Kyrie Irving, who had 20 points and nine assists in Sunday's game against the Heat, and spoke on Kevin Durant's injury post-game.

In a video captured by SNY's "Net's Videos" account below.

"Anything can happen, any moment," Irving said. "You don't want to take anything for granted. Any time one of our teammates goes down, any time something like that happens, it's definitely going to take a hit for us."

Durant had just gotten back from injury a few games prior, and only played four games before exiting in the first quarter on Sunday.

"We just pray that it's not too serious, and he's able to recover," Irving added.

On Tuesday, the Nets head to New Orleans to play the Pelicans after their heartbreaking loss in Miami to the Heat 109-107. As of right now, the Nets are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 38-19.

Even with a limited healthy team, they have found themselves to be positioned nicely for the playoffs and are less than two games behind the 76ers for the number one seed.

