Pacers' Caris LeVert Speaks About Kyrie Irving

Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Kyrie Irving's Former Star Teammate On The Brooklyn Nets Spoke About Him Before Playing The New York Knicks Last Week
    Publish date:

    Kyrie Irving's Former Star Teammate On The Brooklyn Nets Spoke About Him Before Playing The New York Knicks Last Week

    Before the Indiana Pacers played the New York Knicks; Caris LeVert spoke about Kyrie Irving, who was his former teammate on the Brooklyn Nets.
    Author:

    Before the Indiana Pacers played the New York Knicks; Caris LeVert spoke about Kyrie Irving, who was his former teammate on the Brooklyn Nets.

    Caris LeVert spent his entire career on the Brooklyn Nets before being traded to the Indiana Pacers last season. 

    For part of two of those seasons he played with seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving. 

    Irving has yet to play this season due to the vaccine mandate in New York City and the Nets not allowing him to be a part-time player for only road games (see tweet below from Shams Chariana of The Athletic). 

    Read More

    When LeVert and the Pacers were in New York City to play the Knicks last Wednesday, he was asked about his former teammate. 

    An article on what he said at shootaround on Wednesday can be read here from Marc Berman of The New York Post, and Berman's tweet with the story can also be seen embedded below. 

    "I think it's unfortunate what's happened," LeVert said via Berman. "Everyone wants to see Kyrie play basketball, I think Kyrie wants to play basketball. I know Kyrie wants to play basketball. I think it's just unfortunate what's happened. Hopefully, everyone can come to a conclusion and come back to the court soon."

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    USATSI_13422227_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers' Caris LeVert Speaks About Kyrie Irving

    10 seconds ago
    USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres-2
    News

    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For Myles Turner

    13 minutes ago
    USATSI_17122895_168388303_lowres
    News

    Jokic Will Lose Over $200,000 For Suspension Against Pacers

    17 minutes ago
    USATSI_17088463_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Bulls Should Trade For Pacers' Domantas Sabonis

    18 minutes ago
    USATSI_16575151_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Pacers, Bulls Or Bucks Should Sign LiAngelo Ball

    24 minutes ago
    USATSI_15879564_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Will Pay Monta Ellis More Than The Warriors Will Pay Jordan Poole This Season

    37 minutes ago
    USATSI_13704383_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Former Pacers Star Victor Oladipo Tweeted

    38 minutes ago
    USATSI_17063544_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Starting Lineup Against Nuggets Without Caris LeVert

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17109640_168388303_lowres
    News

    Nuggets Starting Lineup Against The Pacers Without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray And Michael Porter Jr.

    2 hours ago