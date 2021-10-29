Pacers-Nets: Here's What Steve Nash Said About Kyrie Irving Before The Game

The Brooklyn Nets will host the Indiana Pacers on Friday night at 7:30 Eastern Time, and before the game Steve Nash spoke about Kyrie Irving (who still is not with the team).

The clip of Nash being asked about Irving can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from SNY's Nets Videos.

A tidbit of what Nash said can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from David Woods of the IndyStar.



