Lakers' Anthony Davis Status on Wednesday Against Wizards

Anthony Davis will again be in the lineup for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday against the Wizards. FantasyLabs NBA relayed the Lakers injury report.

Davis had missed over two months of action, and the Lakers have struggled without Davis and LeBron James, who has missed plenty of time.

The Lakers will need to get healthy in a tough Western Conference, and right now, they do not have home-court advantage in the playoffs. The reigning NBA Champions will likely be favored in any matchup they play regardless, but at the same time, they need to continue to get their guys healthy to improve seeding.