Lakers' Anthony Davis Status on Wednesday Against Wizards

Anthony Davis will play again against Wizards.
Anthony Davis will again be in the lineup for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday against the Wizards. FantasyLabs NBA relayed the Lakers injury report.

Davis had missed over two months of action, and the Lakers have struggled without Davis and LeBron James, who has missed plenty of time.

The Lakers will need to get healthy in a tough Western Conference, and right now, they do not have home-court advantage in the playoffs. The reigning NBA Champions will likely be favored in any matchup they play regardless, but at the same time, they need to continue to get their guys healthy to improve seeding.

  Bobby "Slick" Leonard was the Indiana Pacers and his attachment to the franchise as a coach and broadcaster last nearly five decades.
  Myles Turner, the Pacers leader in blocks, who had missed six consecutive games before returning on Sunday against the Hawks playing 34 minutes, will once again be out. The team announced an injury to his toe that has him out for an indefinite period.
  Without James, the team has been lousy in those 19 games this season. If they want to get a good seed for the playoffs, they will need James to return healthy soon. In the games without James, the Lakers have gone 7-12 this season.

