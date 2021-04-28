Lakers' Anthony Davis Status Against Wizards

NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Lakers' Anthony Davis Will Start Against Wizards

Anthony Davis will start against the Wizards.
Anthony Davis had missed over two months of action (LeBron James has also been out for a decent chunk of time), but Davis returned to action last week.

Tonight, against the Wizards, without James, Davis will be in the starting lineup. The Lakers will need a big game from Davis as the Wizards have currently won ten of their last 12 games.

FantasyLabs NBA relayed the Lakers' announcement of Davis starting, the Tweet from their account can be seen below.

  • SLICK LEONARD DIES: Bobby "Slick" Leonard was the Indiana Pacers and his attachment to the franchise as a coach and broadcaster last nearly five decades. CLICK HERE
  • Myles Turner is OUT Indefnitley the Pacers announced Last Week: Myles Turner, the Pacers leader in blocks, who had missed six consecutive games before returning on Sunday against the Hawks playing 34 minutes, will once again be out. The team announced an injury to his toe that has him out for an indefinite period. CLICK HERE
  • The Lakers have been a mess without LeBron James in the lineup: Without James, the team has been lousy in those 20 games this season. If they want to get a good seed for the playoffs, they will need James to return healthy soon. In the games without James, the Lakers have gone 8-12 this season. CLICK HERE
  • The Pacers Lost to Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers on Tuesday night: The loss was a lot more than just a run-of-the-mill blow-out loss; the Pacers also lost out on their historic streak. CLICK HERE

