Lakers' Anthony Davis Status Against Wizards

Lakers' Anthony Davis Will Start Against Wizards
Anthony Davis will start against the Wizards.
Anthony Davis had missed over two months of action (LeBron James has also been out for a decent chunk of time), but Davis returned to action last week.
Tonight, against the Wizards, without James, Davis will be in the starting lineup. The Lakers will need a big game from Davis as the Wizards have currently won ten of their last 12 games.
FantasyLabs NBA relayed the Lakers' announcement of Davis starting, the Tweet from their account can be seen below.
