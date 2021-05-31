Lakers' Kyle Kuzma Says When He Found Out He Would Start Over Anthony Davis In Second Half of Suns Loss
Kyle Kuzma started the second half for Anthony Davis who was injured.
Kyle Kuzma started the second half for All-Star Anthony Davis, who went down with a groin injury, and he shared when he found out he would start the second half.
"30-seconds on the clock," Kuzma said post-game of when he found out he'd start the half.
The Lakers lost to the Suns 100-92, and the series is now tied.
"We just gotta do a better job of doing what we do best," he said.
The entire post-game interview can be watched here.
The Lakers were 7-point favorites in Game 4 over the Suns in Los Angeles, according to FanDuel.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.
