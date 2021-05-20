Sports Illustrated home
Lakers' LeBron James Hits Game Wining Shot Against Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100.
Not many people would have thought the Los Angeles Lakers would be the seventh seed in the Western Conference and have to play in the NBA Play-in Tournament before the season started, but that is what happened for the Lakers.

After finishing the season tied with the Portland Trail Blazers (the Blazers owned the tiebreaker), the Lakers were sent to play the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, for the play-in game.

The Lakers won the game 103-100, after being down 13-points at halftime, and came back to win the second half by 16-points.

LeBron James finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and ten assists for a triple-double, but his most important play of the night was the three-pointer he made with the game tied at 100.

The video of his game-winning shot against the Warriors on Wednesday can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game can be read here.

  The Indiana Pacers smacked the Charlotte Hornets at home in Indiana during the first-ever play-in tournament game and now advance on to play Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards in a battle for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
  The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds.

