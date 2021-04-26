Lakers' LeBron James Posts Interesting Video to Instagram
LeBron James hinted at a comeback soon on Instagram.
The Los Angeles Lakers are a poor 7-12 without their superstar LeBron James in the lineup this season. However, Lakers fans got some good news on Monday when James posted a video of him running on the floor on Monday to his Instagram.
The video can be seen below by Overtime's Tweet.
James and the Lakers currently sit as the fifth seed in the Western Conference, and while it is unlikely they would be an underdog in any series, with or without home-court advantage, they still could use it.
