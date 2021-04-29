NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

Lakers' LeBron James Shares a  message to Wizards' Russell Westbrook

After LeBron James had to watch his Lakers lose to Russell Westbrook and the Wizards, he shared a message to Westbrook on Instagram on Thursday.
Author:
Publish date:

On Wednesday night, the Lakers played the Wizards and lost 116-107, dropping their fourth game out of their last five. Things have not been pretty in Laker land as of late.

While Anthony Davis was in the lineup and returned last week, they are still without their best player LeBron James who watched the game in casual clothes from the sideline.

During the game, Russell Westbrook recorded yet another triple-double and is now just six triple-doubles away from the record of 181 set by Oscar Robertson.

After the game, James shared a message on Instagram, and the caption was below a picture of both him and Westbrook.

"We know y’all HATE & don’t APPRECIATE but we just laugh it off! But 1 thing you will do is RESPECT IT/US🤝 #GoodkidsMadCity #HiHaters👋🏾," James put on his Instagram on Thursday.

The picture can be seen in a post below by Yahoo Sports NBA.

The Lakers resume action against the Kings on Friday, and the Wizards play their next game on Friday against the Cavaliers.

LeBron James pretends to cry like a baby after a fan heckles him: On Wednesday night, the Lakers dropped their fourth game in five tries, and during the game, LeBron James was bullied by a fan and had an entertaining reaction. CLICK HERE.

How to watch Indiana Pacers Against Brooklyn Nets on Thursday: The Pacers, after falling to the Trail Blazers earlier in the week, welcome the Brooklyn Nets, who are the best team in the Eastern Conference with a 42-20 record. CLICK HERE.

LakersLeBronJamesWave
News

Lakers' LeBron James Shares a message to Wizards' Russell Westbrook

USATSI_15913202_168388303_lowres
News

Mavericks' Luka Doncic Status on Thursday Against the Pistons

USATSI_15935493_168388303_lowres
News

Nets' Kyrie Irving Unexpected Status Against Pacers

The Indiana Pacers Battle The Brooklyn Nets on Thursday
News

Nets' Kevin Durant Status on Thursday Night Against Pacers

LakersLeBronJamesWave
News

Lakers' LeBron James Called a Baby by Heckler, Pretends to Cry

USATSI_15898245_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Pacers' Game With Nets on Thursday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

NetsKevinDurantThunder
Schedule

How to Watch Thursday's NBA's Games; Gametime, TV, FanDuel Point Spreads

USATSI_15931609_168388303_lowres
News

The Lakers Continue to Stink Without LeBron James

Domantas Sabonis
News

Domantas Sabonis Status Against Nets