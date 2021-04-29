Lakers' LeBron James Shares a  message to Wizards' Russell Westbrook

After LeBron James had to watch his Lakers lose to Russell Westbrook and the Wizards, he shared a message to Westbrook on Instagram on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, the Lakers played the Wizards and lost 116-107, dropping their fourth game out of their last five. Things have not been pretty in Laker land as of late.

While Anthony Davis was in the lineup and returned last week, they are still without their best player LeBron James who watched the game in casual clothes from the sideline.

During the game, Russell Westbrook recorded yet another triple-double and is now just six triple-doubles away from the record of 181 set by Oscar Robertson.

After the game, James shared a message on Instagram, and the caption was below a picture of both him and Westbrook.

"We know y’all HATE & don’t APPRECIATE but we just laugh it off! But 1 thing you will do is RESPECT IT/US🤝 #GoodkidsMadCity #HiHaters👋🏾," James put on his Instagram on Thursday.

The picture can be seen in a post below by Yahoo Sports NBA.

The Lakers resume action against the Kings on Friday, and the Wizards play their next game on Friday against the Cavaliers.

