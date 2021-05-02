Lakers' LeBron James Status Against Raptors

LeBron James is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

LeBron James is listed as questionable for the Lakers game against the Raptors on Sunday night, ESPN's Dave McMenamin relayed on Saturday evening.

James returned for the first time in over a month on Friday evening in a 110-106 loss at home to the Sacramento Kings.

At this late in the season, it appears as if getting home-court advantage during the NBA Playoffs will not happen for the Lakers. They are the sixth seed in the conference right now and are six games behind the Nuggets for the fourth spot.

The Tweet from McMenamin on Saturday can be seen embedded below.

