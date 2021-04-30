Lakers' LeBron James Status Against the Kings

LeBron James has missed over a month of action due to an ankle injury, and has had to watch his team struggle in his absence.

The Lakers currently sit as the fifth seed in the Western Conference, and while they would still be a favorite in nearly every series regardless, they should still try and get a home-court advantage if they can.

Thankfully for Lakers fans, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski shared the good news about James and his possible return even on Friday night against the Kings.

"ESPN Sources: LeBron James’ return from longest absence of his career — out since March 20 with high-ankle sprain – could come tonight vs. Kings. James plans to test ankle and make a game-time decision. Otherwise, he’s likely to return as soon as Sunday vs. Toronto." Wojnarowski Tweeted on Friday.

"James had been listed out as "out" for tonight's game, but is expected to be upgraded to "questionable," per sources." Wojnarowski added to his Tweet on Friday.

LeBron James pretends to cry like a baby after a fan heckles him: On Wednesday night, the Lakers dropped their fourth game in five tries, and during the game, LeBron James was bullied by a fan and had an entertaining reaction. CLICK HERE.

LeBron James shares an Instagram message to Russell Westbrook: After the Wizards beat down the Lakers on Wednesday night, James took to Instagram to share a public statement to his friend Russell Westbrook. CLICK HERE.

Kevin Durant has a massive third quarter against the Pacers on Friday night: On Thursday night, Kevin Durant went off for 22 points in the third quarter in Indiana. The Pacers' defensive woes continue to haunt them, and they continue to lose games on their home court. Defense and home-court advantage have been something they are historically better than most teams at. CLICK HERE.