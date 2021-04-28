Lakers' Lebron James Status for Wizards Game on Wednesday
Lebron James will be out once again.
LeBron James will once again be out on Wednesday night against the Wizards, reports Jovan Buha of The Atheltic.
James has missed a lot of games as of late, and they will need to get James back healthy to improve their standings in the playoffs (currently out of the fourth seed, which leaves them without home-court advantage).
The Tweet from Buha can be seen below.
"LeBron James is officially out for tomorrow’s game in Washington. Alex Caruso (back spasms) is questionable. Anthony Davis, Dennis Schröder, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Marc Gasol are probable," Buha Tweeted on Tuesday evening.
The Wizards have been on a tear as of late, and Russell Westbrook is someone who is playing like a top-ten player in the world.
