Laker's LeBron James Throws a Ridiculously Good Pass Against Suns

LeBron James is putting on a show on Sunday in Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns.

During the first half, James threw a ridiculous pass that can be seen in a post embedded below from Bleacher Report.

The Lakers currently have a 2-1 series lead.

The Lakers were 7-point favorites in Game 4 over the Suns in Los Angeles, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball