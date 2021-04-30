Lakers' LeBron James Updated Status Against Kings

LeBron James is expected to return on Friday against the Kings, Shams Charania of The Atheltic reports.

LeBron James has missed over a month straight of games, and the Lakers have seriously struggled in his time out. They are currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference, which means no home-court advantage in the NBA Playoffs.

James is expected to make his return to the lineup if warmups go well against the Kings on Friday night, Shams Charania of Stadium and The Atheltic reports.

His Tweet can be seen below.

"After missing over a month with high ankle sprain, Lakers star LeBron James is expected to return tonight vs. the Sacramento Kings assuming warmups go as planned, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium." Charania Tweeted on Friday evening.

The Lakers are 11.5 favorites, according to FanDuel

