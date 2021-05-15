Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James Updated Status Against Indiana Pacers
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers will play on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. James had missed over a month of action before returning from an ankle injury and, after coming back for less than two games, missed a chunk of time once again.
Both teams in the Lakers and Pacers need a win on Saturday.
The Pacers are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference, and are tied with the Charlotte Hornets for the eighth seed and a half-game ahead of the Washington Wizards for the ninth seed.
Meanwhile, the Lakers are the seventh seed and just a half-game behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the sixth seed, which would avoid the play-in game.
The Lakers are 8.5-point avorites, according to FanDuel.
The status of James can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
