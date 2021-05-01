Lakers' LeBron James With a Shocking Quote

LeBron James shared a powerful quote after the loss to the Kings on Friday night.

On Friday night LeBron James returned to action after missing over a month on the hardwood. James is usually a durable machine, but this injury took a lot longer for him to get back out there than usual.

During the game, the Lakers lost on a last-second shot that James took for the win. The jumper clunked out of the rim, and the Kings held on to win 110-106 at Staples Center.

After the game, James shared a powerful quote with the media, and Ryan Ward of LakersNation shared the quote on Twitter.

The Lakers resume action tomorrow night against the Raptors.

