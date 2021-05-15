Lakers' LeBron James With Instagram Post After Win over Pacers
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers in Indiana on Saturday afternoon 122-115.
The win has the Lakers now tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
Neither team will want the seventh seed as it means they must play in the NBA's new play-in tournament.
James made his return to the lineup for the first time in nearly two weeks, and it was just his third game in over a month.
He played 28 minutes and recorded 24 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in the win.
After the game, he shared an interesting Instagram post with a caption that fans will love to read from James.
