Lakers' Starting Lineup with LeBron James and Anthony Davis Playing

Lakers' Starting Lineup Against Pacers with LeBron James and Anthony Davis Playing
The Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers have a massive game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indiana on Saturday afternoon.
The two teams need a win for their playoff-positioning.
Right now, the Lakers are the seventh seed in the Western Conference, which makes them have to play in the NBA's new Play-in-Tournament.
They remain just a half-game behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the sixth seed, which would mean avoiding the tournament and advancing straight to the playoffs.
Meanwhile, the Pacers are fending off the Washington Wizards for the ninth seed (half-game in front) and are tied with the Hornets for the eighth seed (Hornets own the tiebreaker)
The starting lineup for the Lakers can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Lakers are 8.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
