The Hornets Could Have Drafted Pacers' Chris Duarte

    • November 5, 2021
    LaMelo And This Young Star? The Hornets Could Have Paired These Two Players
    Publish date:

    The Charlotte Hornets had the 11th overall pick in the NBA Draft and passed on an opportunity to draft Chris Duarte. The Indiana Pacers ended up selecting the former Oregon star with the 13th overall pick.
    Author:

    The Charlotte Hornets had the 11th pick in this past year's NBA Draft and selected James Bouknight. 

    The former UConn star is a 21-year-old shooting guard who has potential be a talented scorer in the NBA. 

    However, he has only played in three games so far this season and has yet to score his first points in the NBA regular season.

    Two picks after the Hornets selected Bouknight, the Indiana Pacers drafted Chris Duarte. 

    The former Oregon star is off to a sensational start to his rookie season. 

    In the first nine games he is averaging 16.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. 

    He's also shooting 42.9% from the three-point range. 

    At 24-years-old he looks he is already an NBA veteran, and if these stats continue he could easily end up as the Rookie of The Year. 

    Last season's Rookie of The Year LaMelo Ball looks like an All-Star this season, and the Hornets have a 5-4 record. 

    Duarte probably would not get the minutes that he has gotten in Indiana in Charlotte, but he still appears as he could have been the perfect player to have next to Ball. 

    There is nothing wrong with Bouknight, and he may very well turn out to be an NBA star, but through the first nine games it looks like a lot of teams did not realize just how good Duarte already is. 

    While Ball is young, the Hornets have shown that they are a potential playoff team who can have win-now intentions as opposed to being a rebuilding franchise. 

    Duarte would have for sure helped them in the short-term much more than most rookies could. 

    USATSI_16893318_168388303_lowres
