LaMelo Ball cleared to Return to Basketball Activity

LaMelo Ball has been cleared to return to basketball activity, the Hornets announced on Monday.

The Charlotte Hornets announced on Monday that star rookie LaMelo Ball has been cleared to return to basketball activities.

The Tweet from the team is posted below.

"OFFICIAL: LaMelo Ball underwent further evaluation on his right wrist today in New York City. Ball's cast was removed and a CT scan confirmed the wrist has healed. He has been cleared to return to individual basketball activity."

Ball had been clear and away from the best rookie for the whole part of the season that he played and helped the Hornets be a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference. Right now, the Hornets have fallen to eighth seed with a record of 28-28.

Ball has outstanding averages of 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game on the season.

The question now remains: will he still be considered the Rookie of The Year by the voters? Anthony Edwards of the Timberwolves has made a strong case during Ball's absence. However, based on wins and production for when he's played, Ball deserves to win the award.