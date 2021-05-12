NBA Highlights: LaMelo Ball Gets Technical Foul in Hornets Nuggets Game

LaMelo Ball picked up a technical foul during the Hornets game with the Nuggets.

The Charlotte Hornets are in the middle of a battle with the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday evening in Charlotte. Both teams will be in the post-season that starts later this month.

The Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference, and the Hornets are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

During Tuesday's game, star rookie LaMelo Ball moved the referee's hand and was assessed a technical foul.

The video can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report below.

Ball has been sensational this season, averaging 16.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. The Hornets have not made the playoffs in four seasons, and Ball is the biggest reason why that will change this season.



