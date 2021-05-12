NBA Highlights: LaMelo Ball Gets Technical Foul in Hornets Nuggets Game
LaMelo Ball picked up a technical foul during the Hornets game with the Nuggets.
The Charlotte Hornets are in the middle of a battle with the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday evening in Charlotte. Both teams will be in the post-season that starts later this month.
The Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference, and the Hornets are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
During Tuesday's game, star rookie LaMelo Ball moved the referee's hand and was assessed a technical foul.
The video can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report below.
Ball has been sensational this season, averaging 16.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. The Hornets have not made the playoffs in four seasons, and Ball is the biggest reason why that will change this season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS GET MUCH NEEDED VICTORY: The Pacers beat the Cavs 111-102 on Monday night in Cleveland, and the win had them regain the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference after the Wizards fell to the Hawks in Atlanta on the same night. CLICK HERE.