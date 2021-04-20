LaMelo Ball Return Could be Next Week

LaMelo Ball could return to action as soon as next week, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday night.

The potential Rookie of The Year has missed a large chunk of time with a wrist injury that required surgery.

Earlier in the evening, the Charlotte Hornets announced that he'd been cleared to return to basketball activity.

"OFFICIAL: LaMelo Ball underwent further evaluation on his right wrist today in New York City. Ball's cast was removed and a CT scan confirmed the wrist has healed. He has been cleared to return to individual basketball activity."

Before his injury, Ball was the front runner to win Rookie of The Year. However, after missing so many games and so much time and the emergence of the Minnesota Timberwolves' rookie Anthony Edwards, there is now a question about who deserves the award.

If the Hornets can get Ball back as soon as next week, they will hopefully regain ground in the playoff race. Before his injury they were as high as the fourth seed, and now sit at the eighth seed.