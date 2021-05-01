LaMelo Ball Status for Pistons Hornets Game

LaMelo Ball had been the front-runner to win the Rookie of The Year for most of the NBA season. However, the star rookie has missed a considerable chunk of time after the injury to his wrist, but the good news is in store for Hornets fans and NBA fans as a whole on Saturday night.

Shams Charania of The Atheltic reports that Ball is expected to return on Saturday night against the Detroit Pistons.

The Tweet can be seen below, and the article in the Atheltic can be read here.

"Charlotte Hornets rookie star LaMelo Ball is expected to play today vs. Detroit after missing over one month with a fractured wrist, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium." Charania Tweeted on Saturday.

