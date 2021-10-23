Former Pacers Star Lance Stephenson Reportedly Just Got Drafted By This NBA Team's G-League Team

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Lance Stephenson was drafted 13th overall in the G-League Draft on Saturday.

He was selected by the Grand Rapids (Denver Nuggets G-League team).

Stephenson is 31-years-old and has played nine years in the NBA.

His best season in 2014 on the Indiana Pacers, but he left the team to go to the Charlotte Hornets after that season.

He did return to Indiana in 2017 for part of two seasons.

Stephenson most recently played in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019.

Related stories on NBA basketball