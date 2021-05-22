NBA Playoffs: Nets' Landry Shamet Status Against Celtics
Landry Shamet will play for the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday against the Boston Celtics.
The Brooklyn Nets had originality had Landry Shamet on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics, but Shamet is now listed as being able to play.
The status of Shamet can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.
Shamet had been listed on the injury report with an ankle injury.
The Nets will play Game 1 of their seven-game series as the host to the Celtics and are 8-point favorites over the Celtics in Brooklyn, according to FanDuel.
The Nets are the second seed in the Eastern Conference, and the Celtics are the seventh seed.
