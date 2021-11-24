LeBron James And Anthony Davis Status For Lakers-Pacers Game

The Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers will play in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening.

The Pacers are on a two-game winning streak after beating the New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls.

The Lakers are coming off of a loss the night before in New York City against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

For Wednesday's game against the Pacers, the Lakers could be without their two best players.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both listed as questionable for the game.

Their status can be seen in two tweets that are embedded in a tweet below from FantasyLabs NBA.



