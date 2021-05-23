NBA Playoffs: Lakers' LeBron James Pre-Game Outfit Before Suns Game

LeBron James and the Lakers take on the Suns on Sunday.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers begin their NBA playoffs by playing Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

James and the Lakers are the seventh seed in the Western Conference, and Booker and the Suns are the second seed in the conference.

James' pre-game outfit can be seen in a post from the official Lakers' Twitter account below.

The Lakers are 2-point underdogs against the Suns in Phoenix on Sunday for Game 1, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game with the Suns can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball