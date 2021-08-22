The Pacers Have Just One National TV Game While Other Teams Have A Lot More

August 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
LeBron James And The Los Angeles Lakers, Steph Curry And The Golden State Warriors And Kevin Durant And The Brooklyn Nets Combine For 85 National TV Games Next Season While The Indiana Pacers Have Just One

LeBron James And The Los Angeles Lakers, Steph Curry And The Golden State Warriors And Kevin Durant And The Brooklyn Nets Combine For 85 National TV Games Next Season While The Indiana Pacers Have Just One

The Indiana Pacers will have just one national TV game next season. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will combine for 85.
Author:
Publish date:
The Indiana Pacers will have just one national TV game next season. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will combine for 85.

The Indiana Pacers will not get much shine on national TV during the 2021-22 NBA season. 

They will play just one game on national TV (not counting NBA TV) and it will be on TNT against the Miami Heat on December 21. 

The full schedule and note of the national TV game can be seen in a Tweet below from Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Flies.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will combine for 85 national TV games next season. 

The list of the teams with the most national TV games next season can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Alder Almo of Empire Sports Media, and his article can be read here.

Do many more people want to watch LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant than the Pacers?

Of course.

That being said, the low amount of games on national TV the Pacers have compared to the top teams shows just how little interest there is perceived to be about the Pacers nationally right now.

They are a team full of good players, and even though they have Domantas Sabonis, who has been an All-Star in each of the last two seasons, they do not have a player that is considered a superstar.

They are, however, an interesting team that has many solid players in Sabonis, Caris LeVert, Myles Turner, T.J. Warren, Chris Duarte and Malcolm Brogdon.

They will play four games on NBA TV in addition to the TNT game. 

USATSI_16089019_168388303_lowres
News

The Pacers Have Just One National TV Game While Other Teams Have A Lot More

USATSI_13662892_168388303_lowres
News

JaKarr Sampson Has Reported Interest From The Lakers

USATSI_16411568_168388303_lowres
News

Craig Officially Signs With Pacers

USATSI_16575151_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The Pacers Should Take A Look At LiAngelo Ball

USATSI_16009072_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers' Domantas Sabonis Has Higher Video Game Rating Than Ben Simmons And LaMelo Ball

USATSI_16041900_168388303_lowres
News

Rick Carlisle Faces Old Team In December

USATSI_13662895_168388303_lowres
News

Former Pacers Star Says Who He Thinks Will Win The NBA Title

USATSI_15697680_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers' Duarte Should Have Made At Least Second Team At Summer League

USATSI_15596234_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Chris Duarte Tweeted After NBA Summer League