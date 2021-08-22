The Pacers Have Just One National TV Game While Other Teams Have A Lot More

The Indiana Pacers will have just one national TV game next season. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will combine for 85.

The Indiana Pacers will not get much shine on national TV during the 2021-22 NBA season.

They will play just one game on national TV (not counting NBA TV) and it will be on TNT against the Miami Heat on December 21.

The full schedule and note of the national TV game can be seen in a Tweet below from Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Flies.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will combine for 85 national TV games next season.

The list of the teams with the most national TV games next season can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Alder Almo of Empire Sports Media, and his article can be read here.

Do many more people want to watch LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant than the Pacers?

Of course.

That being said, the low amount of games on national TV the Pacers have compared to the top teams shows just how little interest there is perceived to be about the Pacers nationally right now.

They are a team full of good players, and even though they have Domantas Sabonis, who has been an All-Star in each of the last two seasons, they do not have a player that is considered a superstar.

They are, however, an interesting team that has many solid players in Sabonis, Caris LeVert, Myles Turner, T.J. Warren, Chris Duarte and Malcolm Brogdon.

They will play four games on NBA TV in addition to the TNT game.