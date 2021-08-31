Indiana Has Been Tough Place For LeBron James To Shoot Three-Pointers

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has had a lousy shooting percentage from the three-point range in Indiana during his career.

According to StatMuse, LeBron James has played against the Indiana Pacers 44 times on the road (including the NBA Playoffs) over his 18 years in the NBA, and in those 44 games, he has averages of 26.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

Pretty good, you'd say?

However, one glaring stat that showed up in those 44 games on StatMuse was the fact that he has only shot 29.6% from the three-point range.

For reference, James is a career 34.5% shooter from the three-point range and shot 36.5% last season.

Not great, and he's never been known as a knockdown shooter, but still much better than his shooting percentage in the state of Indiana.

James has had some good battles with the Pacers over the years from his time in Cleveland with the Cavaliers and Miami with the Heat.

He's played 30 games against the Pacers in the playoffs (both home and away) over the years and has averages of 29.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game (via StatMuse).

James has a 20-10 record against them in those 30 games (according to StatMuse) and he's never lost a seven-game series to the Pacers.

The most recent time that James met the Pacers in the Playoffs was in 2018 when Victor Oladipo was a rising superstar and took the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games before losing in the final game of the first round to James and company.

Maybe the most memorable playoff battle between James and the Pacers was the time Paul George and the Pacers played James and the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2013 and took them to seven games.

They would also play the following season again and lose in six games.