Lebron James Returned, But The Lakers Record Over Their Last Six Games Has Been Really Bad

The Lakers have lost five out of their last six games.

LeBron James returned from his long time out due to injury, and the Lakers still lost another game on Friday night against the Kings.

The team is an abysmal 1-5 in their last six games, and things will need to get better as they head into the playoffs.

Their struggles are understandable in the fact that Anthony Davis missed over two months of action and just returned last week, and James is just now back after Friday night. Yet, they are still six games behind the Denver Nuggets for the fourth and final seed, giving a team home-court advantage.

The Lakers will need to get it together before they head into the playoffs.

Here are some Tweets about the Lakers.

LeBron James pretends to cry like a baby after a fan heckles him: On Wednesday night, the Lakers dropped their fourth game in five tries, and during the game, LeBron James was bullied by a fan and had an entertaining reaction. CLICK HERE.

LeBron James shares an Instagram message to Russell Westbrook: After the Wizards beat down the Lakers on Wednesday night, James took to Instagram to share a public statement to his friend Russell Westbrook. CLICK HERE.

Kevin Durant has a massive third quarter against the Pacers on Friday night: On Thursday night, Kevin Durant went off for 22 points in the third quarter in Indiana. The Pacers' defensive woes continue to haunt them, and they continue to lose games on their home court. Defense and home-court advantage have been something they are historically better than most teams at. CLICK HERE.