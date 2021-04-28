LeBron James Status for Lakers Duel with Russell Westbrook and Wizards

Lebron James will miss yet another game on Wednesday night against the Wizards.

The Los Angeles Lakers are going up against the Wizards on Wednesday night, and in a typical game at first glance, it would be LeBron James taking on a weak Wizards team.

Neither of those statements will be true during the game.

James is out once again, according to Jovan Buha of The Atheltic, who relayed the team's injury report on Tuesday (Tweet can be seen below).

On top of that, the Wizards are rolling right now, and just finding their groove in time for the playoffs.

Russell Westbrook and the Wizards have now won eight out of their last ten contests.

The game is scheduled to tip-off at 7:30 Eastern Time.