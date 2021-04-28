LeBron James Status for Lakers Duel with Russell Westbrook and Wizards
Lebron James will miss yet another game on Wednesday night against the Wizards.
The Los Angeles Lakers are going up against the Wizards on Wednesday night, and in a typical game at first glance, it would be LeBron James taking on a weak Wizards team.
Neither of those statements will be true during the game.
James is out once again, according to Jovan Buha of The Atheltic, who relayed the team's injury report on Tuesday (Tweet can be seen below).
On top of that, the Wizards are rolling right now, and just finding their groove in time for the playoffs.
Russell Westbrook and the Wizards have now won eight out of their last ten contests.
The game is scheduled to tip-off at 7:30 Eastern Time.
- SLICK LEONARD DIES: Bobby "Slick" Leonard was the Indiana Pacers and his attachment to the franchise as a coach and broadcaster last nearly five decades. CLICK HERE
- Myles Turner is OUT Indefnitley the Pacers announced Last Week: Myles Turner, the Pacers leader in blocks, who had missed six consecutive games before returning on Sunday against the Hawks playing 34 minutes, will once again be out. The team announced an injury to his toe that has him out for an indefinite period. CLICK HERE
- The Lakers have been a mess without LeBron James in the lineup: Without James, the team has been lousy in those 20 games this season. If they want to get a good seed for the playoffs, they will need James to return healthy soon. In the games without James, the Lakers have gone 8-12 this season. CLICK HERE
- The Pacers Lost to Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers on Tuesday night: The loss was a lot more than just a run-of-the-mill blow-out loss; the Pacers also lost out on their historic streak. CLICK HERE