Locked On Pacers podcast reviews the 2023-24 season of every Indiana Pacers player
On recent episodes of the Locked On Pacers podcast, host Tony East and Caitlin Cooper from Basketball, She Wrote teamed up for an in-depth look at the 2023-24 season for every Indiana Pacers player.
The two went position by position-by-position and broke down the skills of each member of the blue and gold that finished the season with the team — with the exception of James Johnson and Kendall Brown. Each podcast episode featured one clip of game film, one key statistic, and one over/under that all defined a player's campaign.
The series began early in June and ended this week. Each player is discussed for 15-20 minutes as the two go into detail on the nuances of their games. All of the episodes can be found embedded below.
Point guards: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, and T.J. McConnell
Shooting guards: Bennedict Mathurin and Ben Sheppard
Small forwards: Doug McDermott, Jarace Walker, and Aaron Nesmith
Power forwards: Obi Toppin and Pascal Siakam
Centers: Myles Turner, Isaiah Jackson, and Jalen Smith
Cooper went into more detail on each player and the clips that were discussed on her Patreon page, which can be found here.
