Locked On Pacers podcast reviews the 2023-24 season of every Indiana Pacers player

The Pacers went 47-35 this year

Tony East

Nov 4, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle talks to his team in the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
On recent episodes of the Locked On Pacers podcast, host Tony East and Caitlin Cooper from Basketball, She Wrote teamed up for an in-depth look at the 2023-24 season for every Indiana Pacers player.

The two went position by position-by-position and broke down the skills of each member of the blue and gold that finished the season with the team — with the exception of James Johnson and Kendall Brown. Each podcast episode featured one clip of game film, one key statistic, and one over/under that all defined a player's campaign.

The series began early in June and ended this week. Each player is discussed for 15-20 minutes as the two go into detail on the nuances of their games. All of the episodes can be found embedded below.

Point guards: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, and T.J. McConnell

Shooting guards: Bennedict Mathurin and Ben Sheppard

Small forwards: Doug McDermott, Jarace Walker, and Aaron Nesmith

Power forwards: Obi Toppin and Pascal Siakam

Centers: Myles Turner, Isaiah Jackson, and Jalen Smith

Cooper went into more detail on each player and the clips that were discussed on her Patreon page, which can be found here.

