Central Division Notebook: Check Out Lonzo Ball And DeMar DeRozan In Their New Uniforms

The NBA had essentially its first day of school on Monday as all 30 teams around the NBA held Media Day.
Fans got a chance to hear from their favorite team's players and get to see players who joined new teams wear their new uniforms for photos.
The Chicago Bulls had a huge off-season and two of the additions they made were signing both DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball.
DeRozan can be seen photoed with Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine in the Tweet that is embedded below from the Bulls.
Ball can be seen photoed with Coby White in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Bulls.
The Pacers and Bulls will play each other four times during the 2021-22 NBA season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.