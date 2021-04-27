Looking at Pacers' Opponent Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday Night

Damian Lillard has been unstoppable this season and is averaging 28.4 points and 7.5 assists per contest. Not only is that tough for any team, but the Pacers have been in the bottom third of the NBA in defense this season and need to find a way to figure it out on the defensive end, or they will get blown out on Tuesday.

The Pacers are 22nd in the NBA, allowing over 114 points per game. On top of Lillard, the Blazers also have Carmelo Anthony, who has found a true home in a solid role off the bench, and C.J. McCollum, who averages over 20 points a game and can play like an All-Star any night.

Here are some Tweets below to check out how the Blazers have done this season.