Looking Back at Pacers-Knicks Epic Playoff History
The Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks will face off in what should be an exciting matchup between the fourth seed and the third seed in the Eastern Conference. The two teams have faced off numerous times in the playoffs, which makes for an interesting storyline for this series.
According to Evan Frank of the Indianapolis Star, the Pacers and Knicks have faced off in the NBA playoffs eight times since 1993. The Knicks won the first two times, but since then, the Pacers have won five of six.
The last time the Knicks beat the Pacers in the playoffs was in 1999, when they won 4-2. Just last year in the second round, the Pacers defeated the Knicks in seven games, which could mean another close series this year.
The Knicks and Pacers have both had plenty of playoff success in their franchise histories, but have historically been overshadowed. Back when the Knicks had Patrick Ewing and the Pacers had Reggie Miller, the Michael Jordan-led Bulls were the top team in the East.
That has also been the case in recent memory with LeBron James running the East, and more recently, the Celtics, Bucks, and Heat being the top teams in the East.
Now both teams are surprisingly in position to reach the NBA finals to face either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Neither team was taken seriously as contenders entering the playoffs, so it will be interesting to see if either team can differentiate themselves as seemingly top contenders for the NBA finals.
Of the eight times the two teams have faced off in the playoffs, three have gone to seven games. In every series, both teams have won at least one game, so don't expect a sweep in this series.
Just as the history between the two would suggest, the Pacers should be viewed as favorites in this series despite not having home-court advantage. That could change quickly, however, if the Knicks manage to keep the Pacers at bay and win both games at home to start the series.
In past series between the two teams, both sides were very physical, defensive-minded teams. That applies still somewhat to the Knicks, but the Pacers are a bit of a different team than some of their past great teams.
The contrast in styles between the two should make this series fascinating to watch, and much different than historical matchups between the two.
