Los Angeles Lakers Report: ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski Says Almost Every Team He's Talked To Has Been Offered Some Combination Of Kyle Kuzma And Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that almost every team in the NBA he has talked to has been offered a combination of Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope from the Los Angeles Lakers.

The video of Wojnarowski on ESPN with Zach Lowe speaking can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Jacob Rude of SB Nation's the Silver Screen and Roll.

The full NBA Draft special with Wojnarowski and Lowe was on ESPN today (see Tweet below from Wojnarowski).

