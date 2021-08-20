JaKarr Sampson Has Reported Interest From The Lakers

According to Marc Stein, JaKarr Sampson is a candidate to be signed by the Los Angles Lakers. Sampson played for the Indiana Pacers last season.

According to Marc Stein, the Los Angeles Lakers could sign JaKarr Sampson.

The article from Stein can be read here, and a Tweet from Stein with the article, and from Hoop Central with the quote from the story can be read here.

Sampson averaged 4.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game for the Indiana Pacers last season.

He's spent the last two seasons with the Pacers, and has also played for the Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls.

Last season when the Pacers played the Brooklyn Nets, Blake Griffin elbowed Sampson in the head, and the video can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the NBA Official's Twitter account.

Related stories on NBA basketball