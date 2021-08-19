Russell Westbrook Wishes Cassius Stanley A Happy Birthday

Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers sent out a birthday wish to Cassius Stanley on Wednesday. Stanley played college basketball for Duke and was a rookie in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers last season.

Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers wished Cassius Stanley a happy birthday on Instagram on Wednesday.

The photo from his Instagram story can be seen in a screen shot that is embedded below.

From Russell Westbrook's Instagram Story.

Stanley considers Westbrook a mentor, and a quote from he told me before the NBA Draft about their relationship can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below.

Stanley spent his rookie season on the Indiana Pacers and is currently a free agent after the Pacers pulled their qualifying offer, according to J. Michael of the IndyStar.

The Tweet from Michael can be seen below, and his article can be read in the hyperlink above.

He does have an offer to go to Pacers training camp, according to Michael.

Meanwhile, Westbrook was traded from the Washington Wizards to the Lakers in a five-team trade that also included the Pacers, Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs.

