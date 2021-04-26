Lou Williams Status on Monday Night Against Pistons

Lou Williams is out on Sunday against the Pistons.

The Atlanta Hawks have been on an absolute tear since they gave Nate McMillan the coaching job for the rest of the season, and then after it appeared things could cool down, the team has gone on another tear since trading for Lou Williams.

Williams has been huge off the bench for the Hawks, and the team is 11-3 since he's joined the team (via Stat Muse).

On Monday night, however, Williams will be out of the Hawks rotation due to illness via DK Nation.

