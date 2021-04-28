Lou Williams Will Make a Rare Start in Hawks 76ers Game

Lou Williams is notorious for being a 6th man, but will start against the 76ers.

The Atlanta Hawks are in Philadelphia to play the 76ers on Wednesday night, but their injury report is so deep that they made severe changes to the starting lineup.

Lou Williams has won multiple 6th Man of The Year awards and is rarely in the starting lineup (he's made 15 starts since the 2018-19 season), but tonight Williams will start against his former team.

The Tweet from the Hawks with their complete list of starters for the night can be seen below.