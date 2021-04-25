Luka Doncic and Mavs Beat Lakers in Dallas

The Lakers have currently been playing without LeBron James and continue to miss him in the lineup; Saturday night was no different.

While Anthony Davis returned against the Mavericks last game and played tonight, scoring 17 points, Luka Doncic and the Mavericks tore apart the Lakers in Dallas, winning 108-93.

Donic scored 18 points and dished out 13 assists on the evening, and the Mavericks continue to make ground in the Western Conference.

Both teams right now sit out of the first four seeds in the Western Conference, which means no home-court advantage in the playoffs.

It's fair to say that no one would have thought this late in the season that these teams would both be in this position. However, injuries have been brutal this season, and no one can overcome missing critical players like both teams have at times.