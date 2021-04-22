Luka Doncic and Mavs Duel Lakers Without LeBron James

The Mavericks and Lakers play on Thursday night, but no LeBron James for the Lakers.

On Thursday night, NBA fans miss the treat of Luka Doncic and LeBron James dueling. James has been out with an injury to his ankle for weeks now.

On the other hand, there is something massive to watch for in the fact that All-Star Anthony Davis makes his return to action after missing over two months of game time.

The Mavericks are coming off a good win against the Detroit Pistons in Wednesday night's contest, where they won 127-117 and Doncic had 30 points and came up just one assist shy of a triple-double.

Meanwhile, the Lakers lost to the Utah Jazz (who have the best record in the NBA) on Monday night.

The game tips off in Dallas at 9:30 Eastern Time, and will be live on TNT.