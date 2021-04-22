NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

Luka Doncic and Mavs Duel Lakers Without LeBron James

The Mavericks and Lakers play on Thursday night, but no LeBron James for the Lakers.
Author:
Publish date:

On Thursday night, NBA fans miss the treat of Luka Doncic and LeBron James dueling. James has been out with an injury to his ankle for weeks now.

On the other hand, there is something massive to watch for in the fact that All-Star Anthony Davis makes his return to action after missing over two months of game time.

The Mavericks are coming off a good win against the Detroit Pistons in Wednesday night's contest, where they won 127-117 and Doncic had 30 points and came up just one assist shy of a triple-double.

Meanwhile, the Lakers lost to the Utah Jazz (who have the best record in the NBA) on Monday night.

The game tips off in Dallas at 9:30 Eastern Time, and will be live on TNT.

  • SLICK LEONARD DIES: Bobby "Slick" Leonard was the Indiana Pacers and his attachment to the franchise as a coach and broadcaster last nearly five decades. CLICK HERE
  • Myles Turner is OUT Indefnitley the Pacers announces on Monday Evening: Myles Turner, the Pacers leader in blocks, who had missed six consecutive games before returning on Sunday against the Hawks playing 34 minutes, will once again be out. The team announced an injury to his toe that has him out for an indefinite period. CLICK HERE
  • Pacers lost in Indiana on Monday night to Spurs 109-94: The Pacers returning from their three-game road trip and five days on the road came home to play the Spurs and looked out of gas Monday night's contest. CLICK HERE.

