Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA Highlights: Luka Doncic Drills Three-Pointer over Nets' Kevin Durant

Luka Doncic hit a smooth three-pointer over Kevin Durant in the Mavericks against Nets game.
Author:
Publish date:

The Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks are currently battling on national television on TNT on Thursday evening. The Nets are coming off two massive games against the Milwaukee Bucks in which they lost both games and allowed two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounpo to be unstoppable. 

During Thursday's game against the Mavericks, the Nets have already let Mavs' star Luka Doncic go off for 20 points through three quarters.

The big thing people question about for the Nets in order for them to make the NBA Finals is their defense. That being said, they still have been without James Harden, a former MVP, for the last 15 games, so there is always the option of out-scoring teams. 

During Thursday's contest, Doncic hit a step-back three-pointer over Durant, and the video can be seen in a post below by Bleacher Report. 

Right now, after three quarters, the score is 83-82 in favor of the Nets and the fourth quarter is about to begin. 


Related stories on NBA basketball

  • BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • DRAMA IN INDY: Indiana Pacers' assistant coach Greg Foster was suspended for Thursday's game, and Goga Bitadze was fined for their altercation on the sideline in Wednesday's game against the Kings, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16027059_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Highlights: Luka Doncic Hits Clutch Shot over Kevin Durant, Nets Lose 4th Straight

USATSI_15970886_168388303_lowres
News

Wizards' Russell Westbrook is One Game Away from NBA History

USATSI_15913202_168388303_lowres
News

Luka Doncic Drills Three-Pointer over Nets' Kevin Durant

USATSI_15935493_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers' Caris LeVert says Nets' Kyrie Irving is Most Skilled Player of All-Time

USATSI_15936505_168388303_lowres
News

Trae Young Has a Beautiful Pass to Clint Capela During Hawks Pacers Game

USATSI_13689169_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Notebook: Lakers' LeBron James Wishes Suns' Chris Paul a Happy Birthday

USATSI_15594902_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Injuries: Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets' James Harden Injury Updates

Malcolm Brogdon
News

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon Status Against Hawks

USATSI_15879484_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Notebook: Nets' Kevin Durant Gave Emotional MVP Speech Seven Years Ago Today