Luka Doncic Drills Three-Pointer over Nets' Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks are currently battling on national television on TNT on Thursday evening. The Nets are coming off two massive games against the Milwaukee Bucks in which they lost both games and allowed two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounpo to be unstoppable.

During Thursday's game against the Mavericks, the Nets have already let Mavs' star Luka Doncic go off for 20 points through three quarters.

The big thing people question about for the Nets in order for them to make the NBA Finals is their defense. That being said, they still have been without James Harden, a former MVP, for the last 15 games, so there is always the option of out-scoring teams.

During Thursday's contest, Doncic hit a step-back three-pointer over Durant, and the video can be seen in a post below by Bleacher Report.

Right now, after three quarters, the score is 83-82 in favor of the Nets and the fourth quarter is about to begin.



