NBA Playoffs: Mavericks' Luka Doncic With Incredible Move in Clippers Game

Luka Doncic had a beautiful move on Friday against the Clippers.

The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers are in the middle of their Game 6 battle on Friday evening in Dallas.

During the first half, All-Star Luka Doncic had an incredible move with a soft touch to nail the shot, and the video can be seen below from the Maveircks' Twitter account.

The Clippers were 2.5-point road favorites over the Mavericks, according to FanDuel.

More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball